|
|
Anne Marie Derfer Longtime Redlands resident Anne Marie Derfer passed away on December 9, 2019 at Redlands Community Hospital from complications following a serious fall in her home. The daughter of George and Naomi Hollenberg, along both longtime residents of Redlands, Anne lived in Redlands for almost her entire life. She grew up in a Victorian home on Cajon Street which has since been added to the National Register of Historic Places. She attended Kingsbury Elementary school, then Redlands Junior High and Redlands High School. She attended University of Redlands, where she obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Education in 1955. She was also an active member of Tri-Delta Sorority and Honor Society. Anne also later obtained a Masters Degree in Education from the University of Redlands. Since graduating from the University of Redlands, she has been an active member of the American Association of University Women. She worked as an elementary school teacher in Redlands and Moreno Valley school districts for 25 years, and worked as a teacher mentor in Redlands after her retirement in 1994. Anne married Dr. George Derfer in 1955, who was a Philosophy of Religion professor at the University of Redlands and Cal Poly Pomona. Together they had 3 children - Greg, Karen, and Brian. In addition to her three children, Anne is survived by her brother Lee Hollenberg and her sister Donna Taylor. A memorial service for Anne Derfer will be held Saturday, January 25 at 2pm at the University of Redlands Chapel.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Jan. 19, 2020