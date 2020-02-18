Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Donald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Lee Donald

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Lee Donald Obituary
Donald Arthur Lee It is with great sadness that the family of Donald Arthur Lee announces his passing after a long illness, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the age of 83. Born in San Bernardino and raised in Redlands by his parents Vernon and Arline Lee of Redlands, CA who preceded him in death. Don went to Redlands High School. He served in the US Coast Guard. Don was a member of the Elks, and a past Commander of the American Legion Post 421. Don will be lovingly remembered by his wife Karen of 25 years. Survived by his sons Dr. Brian Lee of Las Vegas, NV and Shawn Lee of Columbus, GA, step-daughter April Ericson of Redlands, CA, and step-son Robert Kitson of Brooklyn, NY. He is also survived by his sister Jeannine Lanza of Fountain Valley, CA. Don had fourteen grandchildren one great grandchild as well as many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at the Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, CA on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2:30 PM.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -