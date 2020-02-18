|
Donald Arthur Lee It is with great sadness that the family of Donald Arthur Lee announces his passing after a long illness, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the age of 83. Born in San Bernardino and raised in Redlands by his parents Vernon and Arline Lee of Redlands, CA who preceded him in death. Don went to Redlands High School. He served in the US Coast Guard. Don was a member of the Elks, and a past Commander of the American Legion Post 421. Don will be lovingly remembered by his wife Karen of 25 years. Survived by his sons Dr. Brian Lee of Las Vegas, NV and Shawn Lee of Columbus, GA, step-daughter April Ericson of Redlands, CA, and step-son Robert Kitson of Brooklyn, NY. He is also survived by his sister Jeannine Lanza of Fountain Valley, CA. Don had fourteen grandchildren one great grandchild as well as many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at the Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, CA on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2:30 PM.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Feb. 18, 2020