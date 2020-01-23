|
Arthur Martin Gram Arthur Gram died at Redlands Community Hospital of complications from an acute stroke. He was born in Detroit, Ml to Martin Arthur Gram and Esther Twemlo Gram. After graduation from Wayne State University in Detroit, he had a 21-year career as an Officer in the USAF. He was stationed at San Antonio, TX, Altus, OK, Vietnam, Whiteman AFB, MO, Grand Forks, ND, Seoul, South Korea, and Norton AFB, CA. In 1973, he married Adriane Miller Hemphill from Warrensburg, MO. He is survived by his sister, Margaret Earl of Duxburry, MA, a niece in Duxburry, a nephew in Portugal, stepson Brent Hemphill of Tulsa, OK, stepdaughter Col. Maria Hemphill, MD (ret. USA) of Pinehurst, NC, brother-in-law Dennis Miller of Galveston, TX, three grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and his wife Adriane. Art was a volunteer treasurer for the Redlands Humane Society for many years and became close friends with many people in the organization. He was a life-long dog lover. Art was a kind, gentle intellectual who had been a voracious reader. Alzheimers diminished some of those qualities but he remained gracious to his wife. A service will be held at the National Cemetery in Riverside on January 30th at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Redlands Humane Society, P.O. Box 7946, Redlands, CA 92375.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020