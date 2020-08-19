Aurora Esperanza (Dora) Rodriguez July 01,1932 - August 09, 2020 Aurora Esperanza passed away peacefully on August 9, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones in Yucaipa, CA. Born in Hemet, CA to Maria Ortiz and Manuel Sanchez on July 1, 1932, she is the third out of 6 siblings. Aroura Esperanza and husband Raul Rodriguez were married 59 years who then her beloved husband preceded in 2007. She was a native of Redlands, CA for seventy-six years. Spent her remaining thirteen years with her daughter Linda and family in Yucaipa, CA. Aurora Esperanza (Dora) was a caring wife, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother (Coco) to her great-great grandson Jayden. She was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, crocheting, and watching her favorite T.V. shows. In her spare time she enjoyed caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Two of her favorite things to do was to go visit her brother Ramon in Utah and Disneyland. Aurora Esperanza (Dora) Rodriguez is survived by her brother: Raymond Valenzuela, two daughters: Ruby Ann R.Vasquez (Guadalupe) Linda Rosa R.Huerta (Jaime), 7 grandchildren: RoseMarie H. Villalba (Javier), Jaime Raul Huerta (Tiffany S. Huerta), Francisco (Frankie) Huerta, Julie, Guadalupe, Gabriel, Cinthia Vasquez, 7 great-grandchildren: Angelica H. Rodriguez (Manuel), Dominique, Marriah, Cheyenne Villalba, Gavin, Hunter Huerta, Marcos Marquez, 4 great-great grandchildren: Jayden Joseph, Tazz Roy Rosas, Marley Audrey Rodriguez, Pennelope Garcia. Preceded by her two infants Alfredo Raul Rodriguez, Mary Ann Rodriguez. Aurora Esperanza Rodriguez passed peacefully surrounded by her family at the age of 88 and will be laid to rest at Hillside Memorial Park, Redlands, CA.





