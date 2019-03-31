|
JAMES B. IRVIN, JR. On Sunday, March 24, 2019 our father James B. Irvin, passed away at the age of 93. Jim was born on February 28, 1926 in Maxwell, Ca. Shortly after his birth, his family moved to the Mentone area where he spent most of his life. He graduated from Redlands High School in 1943 and enlisted in the US Navy at age 17. Jim went to boot camp in San Diego and was stationed at Pt. Mugu, 29 Palms and Oxnard before going to Saipan. He went to Saipan on the SSC Marlin and transfered from Saipan to the carrier USS Antietam. He became a Mechanic - Aviation Machinist and Mate 3rd Class prior to discharge. Jim was employed at Patton State Hospital for 40 years and retired as a Nursing Coordinator. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with friends in Wyoming and Montana, loved music, he played steel guitar, fall colors in the Eastern Sierras, and his family and friends. He was a kind and generous man that will be greatly missed by his family. Our father is survived by his two daughters: Kathi Stewart (Fred), and Lori Sutton (Thom). He has four grandchildren: Justin Sutton, Megan Sutton (predeceased), Carianne Gartner, and Kyle Stewart; and two great-grandchildren: Bryce and Micah Sutton. He is also survived by his sister Doris Barron, longtime resident of Redlands. Funeral services will be held at Riverside National Cemetery on April 19, 2019 at 1:45 pm. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the .
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Mar. 31, 2019