Judy Bachtel Tyson
Judy Bachtel Tyson Judy Bachtel Tyson, a life-long resident of Redlands, passed away on October 27, 2020 at the age of 67. Judy graduated from Redlands High School in 1971 and obtained her nursing degree at College of the Desert. She was employed by Redlands Community Hospital for 34 years. Judy was a nurse in the emer- gency room for 24 years and spent the last 10 years of her career as the employment health nurse, before retiring in 2016. Judy and Bob were married in 1989 and just celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary. Judy enjoyed cooking, but her real passion was traveling with Bob. They completed their 21st cruise last year, cruising through the Medittererranean Sea. She was preceded in death by her mother, Joanne Bachtel and her father William L. Bachtel. Judy is survived by her husband Bob, sister Debbie Slaunwhite (David) of Aiken, South Carolina; brother Bob Bachtel of Parker, Colorado; mother-in-law Donnie Tyson of Laguna Beach, California; sister-in-law Laura Stice (Tracy) of Haiku, Maui; sister-in-law Kim Deile (Bob) of Irvine, California and 10 nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no service at this time. A celebration of life will be held in the future.


Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Nov. 8, 2020.
