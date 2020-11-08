BARBARA J. CHAKOS On Friday, October 23, 2020 Barbara J. Chakos passed away at Valley Health Care facility in San Bernardino at age 89 years. Barbara was married to Chris J. Chakos for 40 years. They resided in San Bernardino, Ca. She is survived by six children: Julia Lefebvre of Cherry Valley, Ca.; Chris Chakos of Carlsbad, Ca.; Debbie Cervantes of Yucaipa, Ca.; Steve Chakos of Plano, Texas; Bill Chakos of Mentone, Ca.; and Theresa Baugh of San Bernardino, Ca. Barbara is also survived by eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Barbara was a long-time employee at Holy Rosary School where she took care of elementary students. She served as president of the PTA at Jefferson Elementary School from 1964-1965. Barbara was also involved in the testing of students hearing for the San Bernardino School District in 1966. A Chapel service will be held on Friday, November 13 at 11:00 am at Bobbitt Memorial Chapel in San Bernardino. A private interment will take place at Riverside National Cemetery.





