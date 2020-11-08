1/2
Barbara J. Chakos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BARBARA J. CHAKOS On Friday, October 23, 2020 Barbara J. Chakos passed away at Valley Health Care facility in San Bernardino at age 89 years. Barbara was married to Chris J. Chakos for 40 years. They resided in San Bernardino, Ca. She is survived by six children: Julia Lefebvre of Cherry Valley, Ca.; Chris Chakos of Carlsbad, Ca.; Debbie Cervantes of Yucaipa, Ca.; Steve Chakos of Plano, Texas; Bill Chakos of Mentone, Ca.; and Theresa Baugh of San Bernardino, Ca. Barbara is also survived by eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Barbara was a long-time employee at Holy Rosary School where she took care of elementary students. She served as president of the PTA at Jefferson Elementary School from 1964-1965. Barbara was also involved in the testing of students hearing for the San Bernardino School District in 1966. A Chapel service will be held on Friday, November 13 at 11:00 am at Bobbitt Memorial Chapel in San Bernardino. A private interment will take place at Riverside National Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bobbitt Memorial Chapel
1299 E. Highland Avenue
San Bernardino, CA 92404
(909) 882-3761
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bobbitt Memorial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved