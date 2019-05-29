Redlands Daily Facts Obituaries
Barbara Jean DeNicolai


Barbara Jean DeNicolai Barbara passed away in Redlands, Ca. on April 21, 2019. Barbara was born June 12, 1954 to parents, Mary and John Foerster in Redlands, Ca. She graduated from Redlands High School, Cal State San Bernardino and received her Master's Degree from National University. Barbara taught Elementary school for 22 years at Victoria Elementary and Bryn Mawr Elementary Schools. She belonged to ADK and Fidelis and attended Good Shephard Church in Yucaipa, Ca. Barbara is survived by her husband, Mark DeNicolai and her 2 brothers, Dick Foerster and Fred Foerster. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 1 at 1:00PM at Cortner Chapel, 221 Brookside Ave. in Redlands. All are welcome.
