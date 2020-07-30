1931 - 2020 Bernard Gottlieb died on July 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. Born in 1931 in Pittsburgh, PA, he attended both the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Pittsburgh Medical School, class of 1956. He completed his internship at Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago, IL in 1957, followed by a residency in Dermatology at Cedars Lebanon Hospital in Los Angeles, CA. In 1958, Dr. Gottlieb chose to serve his country in the Korean War and entered the United States Air Force. He served in Japan from 1958 until 1961. Upon his return, he continued his medical training at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN and completed a fellowship in Pathology in 1963. Bernard Gottlieb became an early and originating figure in the field of Dermatopathology, having co-authored significant medical research. "Fine Structure of the Nevus Cell" was accepted for publication in 1965 and has been cited by subsequent articles published in 1971, 1980, 1982, 1997, and 1999. Dr. Gottlieb began a dual practice of Dermatology and Dermatopathology in Southern California in the late 1960s. Having a strong devotion to the study of medicine and education of medical students, he also began a faculty position at the University of Southern California Medical School (now Keck School of Medicine). For approximately 25 years, he gave time, service, and instruction as Clinical Professor of Medicine and Pathology at USC. Dr. Gottlieb was an active member of the medical community for over 60 years. His dedication to family was of equal importance. Married to Lillian for 54 years, she predeceased him in 2012. In a society that too often promotes 'self' and 'status,' Bernard Gottlieb always put his patients and family first. He was known for his humility and dignity. Never seeking attention or accolades, he sought more papers to read, more slides to examine, more baseballs to throw, tennis balls to toss, and performances to watch. Dr. Gottlieb is survived by his children, Jill Gottlieb of Los Angeles, Steven (Marcy) Gottlieb of Seattle, and Jody (Mark) Meyer of Denver in addition to grandchildren, Charles and Eli Gottlieb, Edward and Lucy Meyer.





