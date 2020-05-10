December 5, 1921 - April 27, 2020 Bernice entered into eternal life on April 27, 2020. She was a 12 year resident of Redlands, CA. She was born in Wellsburg, West Virginia. At the age of 19, she married Raymond Miller and together they traveled and lived all over the U.S. They lived in Monterrey, Mexico and Turkey as well. Bernice loved her family, a good game of cards (she excelled at bridge,) chocolate, and her relationship with Jesus. She was loved by many with several people referring to her as "Mom Miller." She was one of her family's biggest blessings and she will be greatly missed. She is survived by her son Bill (his wife Karen,) her daughter Susan, her daughter Lynn (her husband Bob,) 6 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. In response to the precautionary measures being taken for Covid-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers... The family asks that donations be made to the ASPCA.





