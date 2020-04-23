|
|
January 23, 1926 - March 4, 2020 Betty Jo Graves, of San Bernardino, CA, went to be with the Lord on March 4, 2020. She was 94 years old. She passed away peacefully at home in the house where she had raised her family and lived for 67 years. She is survived by her three sons and their wives Craig (Dawn); Timothy (Emmy Lynne) and Michael (Wendy), seven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Betty Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Olin Graves, her parents Ed and Francis Coyle and a brother Dr. Ed Coyle. She graduated from the University of Redlands and started her teaching career at Cram Elementary School. Thirty years later she earned a Master's degree in Education from California State University-San Bernardino. She took time out from her teaching career to raise her three sons. She later returned to full-time teaching and taught elementary students for twenty-five years with most of that time being spent at Davidson Elementary School. Betty Jo volunteered for 25 years as a leader in Boy Scouts serving first as a Den Leader and then served on the scout troop committee. She also took a leadership role in various Districts activities and training events. Her work and dedication was recognized with the awarding of District Award of Merit and then with Scouting's Highest Female Volunteer Award, the Silver Fawn. The Silver Fawn was the female equivalent of the Silver Beaver. A firm believer of Jesus Christ as her Savior, she lived her faith in her daily life and in various ministries. She was a long-time member of Calvary Baptist Church in San Bernardino serving as Sunday School Superintendent for 26 years. She later became a member of Redlands First Baptist Church teaching in Children's Ministry (4 to 6 year olds) until she was 91 years old. Betty Jo also helped in the church office and assisted with the church's Thursday night dinner. Besides her work in Scouting and serving the Lord, Betty Jo was honored with a Life-Time Membership of the Parent-Teachers Association and was President of the local PEO (Philanthropic Educational Organization) chapter. Betty Jo's spirit, enthusiasm, independence, love for people and life impacted anyone who met her. She had a welcoming spirit and always had a story to tell, especially about her family. She will not only be missed by her family, but also by her many friends, former students and cub scouts. Because of Coronavirus, the Celebration of Life Service scheduled for Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 11:00 am has been postponed to a later date. The family will send out a new date when everyone can safely attend and celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Redlands First Baptist Church Children's Ministry.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Apr. 23, 2020