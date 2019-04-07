|
December 9, 1921 - December 13, 2018 Betty Jean MacDonald, the second of four daughters, was born on December 9, 1921 in Chicago, Illinois to Suzanne Goletz MacDonald and Hubert Lawrence MacDonald, was a profound loss that would significantly shape Betty. Always focused, practical and resourceful, Betty worked while in high school and still managed to graduate a year early from Proviso High. One of Betty's favorite jobs was working as a soda "jerk" at a drug store in Maywood, Illinois. It was there that she met Bill. Betty always said that her life began anew when she met Bill. Betty married William Young in a simple ceremony on July 3, 1940. Betty and Bill had four children, Susan, Lawrence, Yvonne and Roy. Betty was a wonderful homemaker; excellent cook, superb seamstress, and gracious hostess. In 1955, Bill's career as a die-sinker presented an opportunity for the Young's to relocate to Southern California. When the kids were teenagers Betty returned to work, first part time at Buffum's Department Store and then full time with the Monte Vista Water District. Betty and Bill made friends easily and enjoyed socializing and entertaining. Friends suggested a weekend getaway to Borrego Springs. Soon they were spending more and more weekends in Borrego; in the late 1970s they purchased a home at the Roadrunner Club there. Soon after Betty's retirement in 1985, Betty and Bill sold their home in Montclair and moved full time to Borrego Springs. Avid golfers, cribbage players and gracious hosts; retired life was full of fun, family and friends! Betty joined the ladies gold group, the Beta Sigma Phi sorority, the "crafty" ladies, and various Roadrunner Club committees and governing council to name a few. Always good company, again Betty easily made new friends. Betty stayed in Borrego for a dozen years after Bill's passing. In 2015, 30 years after moving to Borrego full time, Betty moved to Hemet to be closer to family. She was elegant and gracious, brave and strong as she transitioned to a life being more dependent on others. Betty celebrated her 97th birthday over lunch with friends and family and having told everyone she was ready to "cash in her chips" and peacefully passed away a few days later. Betty is survived by daughters, Susan Clark and Yvonne Young Feher, her daughter-in-law Ruth Young, ten grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 8 great, great grandchildren so far, and many friends. Betty touched everyone she met; we are very thankful to have enjoyed her for so many years. A celebration of Betty's life will be held on Saturday, April 13 at 12 p.m. at the Miller-Jones Mortuary at 1501 West Florida Avenue, Hemet, CA 92543. A luncheon will follow the service at the home of Susan Clark at 1895 Silver Oak Way, Hemet, CA 92545. Everyone who enjoyed is welcome!
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Apr. 7, 2019