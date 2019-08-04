|
|
BEVERLY ANN (CIMINO) WHITMAN March 5, 1948 - July 9, 2019 Went to be with her "Lord" on July 9, 2019. She was born on March 5, 1948 in Chicago Illinois. The daughter of Joseph and Connie Cimino. The family moved to San Bernardino, CA. in 1952. The mother of two daughters Joey Dee Whitman and Rayann Esquibel; sister of Jim Cimino, wife Sheila of Running Springs, CA; and Leonard Cimino, wife Rama of Casa Grande, AZ. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; her brother Ray Cimino and sister Camille Hansen. A graduate of San Gorgonio High School, where she met and made many lifelong friends. She was an active member of Saint Adelaide's Catholic Church, where she taught catechism and belonged to Catholic Daughters. The family is requesting that donations be made to the in lieu of flowers. There will be a Rosary in her honor at 10:30 am and service to follow at 11:00 am on August 9, 2019 at Saint Adelaide's Catholic Church, located at 27457 Baseline St., Highland, CA.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Aug. 4, 2019