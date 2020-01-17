Home

Bula Janet (Anderson) Fitzgerald

Bula Janet (Anderson) Fitzgerald Bula Janet (Anderson) Fitzgerald was born on October 30, 1925 in Ephraim, UT. She passed peacefully away at 94 on January 5, 2020. The funeral will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Redlands LDS church located at 640 S. Center St. in Redlands, CA. The interment will be on Tuesday, January 21st at 11:30 am in the Riverside National Cemetery 22495 Van Buren Blvd. Riverside, CA 92518. In lieu of flowers, please send donation marked "In memory of Bula (Bea) Fitzgerald" to the Lincoln Memorial Shrine, 125 West Vine Street, Redlands, CA 92373
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Jan. 17, 2020
