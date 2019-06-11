|
Linda Burrows November 19, 1931 April 20, 2019 Linda Peterson Burrows, 87, of Redlands, California passed away April 20, 2019 following a long battle with cancer. She died peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Linda was born November 19, 1931 in Tulare, California to Carl and Naomi (Pursell) Peterson. She graduated from Tulare High School in 1950, and from the University of Redlands in 1954. Redlands was her home until her passing. Linda had a passion for enriching the lives of others. She was a teacher, Sunday School teacher, caregiver, activity director for Alzheimer's and head injury patients, as well as a volunteer for the YWCA and the . She found joy in dance and music, teaching ballet classes in addition to attending symphonies, choir concerts and fine arts performances. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, the Reverend Robert Burrows, in 2001. She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth (Robert) Foster of Redlands and son Steven (Lesley) Mandros Bell of Oakland, as well as her five grandchildren, Robby, Andrew, Amanda, Lila, and Rose. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Trinity Episcopal Church, located at 419 S. Fourth Street in Redlands. A reception in the Great Hall will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Camp c/o Trinity Episcopal Church at 419 South Fourth Street, Redlands, CA 92373. The family is extremely grateful to Hospice of Redlands Community Hospital for their compassionate care, and to the members of Trinity Episcopal Church for their kind visits and support.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on June 11, 2019