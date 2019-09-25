|
Carl Ronald "Ron" Anderson July 31, 1937 - September 3, 2019 Carl Ronald "Ron "Anderson was born in Redlands on July 31, 1937 and passed away on September 3, 2019 in Redlands. Carl lived in Highland, San Bernardino, East Highlands, and Redlands graduating from Pacific High School in San Bernardino in 1955. Carl owned his own Pest Control and Orange Grove Maintenance business in East Highlands from 1958 until 1972. In 1972 Carl became the owner of R&R Anderson Trucking until 2019, a company that was started by his cousin Robert Preston Anderson. Carl is survived by his wife of 61 years, Diann Florence Field Anderson, brother Burton Preston Anderson of Warsaw MO., daughters Sally Kasler, Molly Barbo (Mike), son Sam Anderson, grandson Matthew Salgado (Kylie) and great-grandsons Dylan and Drew Salgado. Carl was known to his friends by Ron or Grandpa and was great historian of the Highland and the original East Highlands area as he lived in the area all of his 82 years. Carl enjoyed his leisure time boating on Lake Mohave with his family and friends. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for October 5, 2019 at 12:00pm at Ron's Barn.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Sept. 25, 2019