Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Kupferer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Kupferer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Kupferer Obituary
June 28, 1940 - September 18, 2019 Carol is now at peace with her beloved husband Stan in heaven. Carol's legacy is one of love and family. She moved to CA at age 10 from Texas. She was a cheerleader at West Covina High & in business school when she met Stan. They married within a year, started a family and remained together 56 years. In addition to raising 3 children, Carol worked at the Burger Q(owner), Stater Bros and as a travel agent. She had a zest for life and loved to travel with her family or to see family. Family was everything to Carol. She is survived by her children, Kimberly Kupferer, Todd Kupferer(Karen) and Tracy Elefante(Vincent); Grandchildren TJ Kupferer(Shannon), Jacquelyn Fowler, Heather Frankeberger (Brian), Travis Kupferer(Christie), Vincent Elefante; Great-Granchildren Connor McLoud, Natalie Kupferer, Emilie Kupferer, Tatum Fowler, Jase Kupferer, Wylder Kupferer & Carson Frankeberger. She was slowed down in her 50's by Polycystic Kidney Disease which required a transplant. While she always made the best of things, Carol really suffered as a result of the PKD complications. Always determined, she survived longer than anyone in the family with the disease. The family asks for donations in Carol's honor to the PKD Foundation (800.753.2873;pkdcure.org) in lieu of flowers. Funeral service to be held at St. Peter & St. Paul Catholic Church at 9135 Banyon St Ranco Cucamonga October 11th at 2 pm
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.