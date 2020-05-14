4/6/1944 - 3/17/2020 On Tuesday, March 17, 2020, Carolyn J. Lacy passed away at the Yucaipa Valley Board and Care at the age of 75. Carolyn loved helping others improve their lives. With that thought, she decided on teaching as a career, which she did for 25 years. She loved her students. Carolyn was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She enjoyed serving in many positions within the church and did not care what it was as long as she was helping others. She is survived by her daughter Kelli Lacy.





