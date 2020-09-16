1/1
Charlena Delgado
Charlena Delgado Charlena Delgado, 56, was born in Redlands, California on November 9, 1963. She passed away on September 9, 2020. Charlena worked in education in offices of the San Bernardino Public School District for the last ten years. Charlena loved gardening, flowers, beading, and being a grandmother. Anyone who met Charlena will remember her smile and infectious laughter. Charlena is survived by her husband of 10 years, Donnie, her mother, Helen, her children Jennifer, Robert, Shekinah, and Rachael, her siblings Joe, Connie, John, and Corinne, and eight grandchildren. A Celebration of life will be held at Sylvan Park on Friday, September 18th at 11am. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing protocols


Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

