|
|
January 1, 1940 - September 18, 2019 Charles Lawrence Keagle III ("Chuck") passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at San Antonio Hospital, Upland, California. Chuck bravely faced his cancer diagnosis and fought valiantly for 15 months, defying the survival statistics. His wife Linda of 54 years, was by his side. Chuck was born on January 1, 1940 in Los Angeles, the son of Charles Lawrence Keagle II and May King Louie. The family moved to San Dimas in 1947 and Chuck stayed close to the area for most of his life. Chuck attended San Dimas Grammar School and graduated from Bonita High School in 1957. He remained close to his Bonita classmates. After high school, Chuck enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. His recollections of boot camp were vivid. Being a good story teller, he enjoyed sharing humorous anecdotes of that time. His talents as a hurdler qualified him for the Marine Corps Track Team. Chuck traveled across the country, setting All-Marine records. After his 2-year Marine enlistment, he attended Mt. San Antonio College, continuing to break records as a member of the track team. A college scout from University of Colorado saw him at the Mt Sac Relays, and offered him a generous scholarship to join their track team. Chuck went to Boulder and joined the team as a hurdler for CU. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity where he met many of his lifelong friends. Chuck graduated in 1963 with a degree in business & accounting. After college he returned to San Dimas and got his first job at Case, Hardy & Associates in Pomona. He moved to the Kingsley Apartments in Pomona and met a young teacher from Illinois--Linda. After a whirlwind courtship, Chuck and Linda married July 10, 1965. Together, they embarked on a lifetime adventure that has included four children and a restaurant empire. Soon after, Chuck decided he'd rather hire an accountant than be one. With limited restaurant experience and an idea for a steakhouse that was new and different, Chuck and Linda opened the Cask n' Cleaver in a rustic old ranch house in Cucamonga (formerly Casa de Mayo) in 1967. Located in a remote area of old Cucamonga, the story goes that they returned to sign the lease and had to go to a gas station for directions. Often their customers would do the same. Surrounded by vineyards, wine and grapes became their theme. Chuck bought local wines for the restaurant, and developed friendships with the vintners and growers, in the last flourishing years of the Cucamonga Wine District. This interest would grow to an appreciation and depth of knowledge about wines far beyond just Cucamonga. The original Cask 'n Cleaver celebrated 52 successful years this past summer. In 2001, they assumed ownership of the Sycamore Inn, a landmark restaurant on historic Route 66. The Sycamore had special significance to them. Before they were married, they had enjoyed their first date there,. This decision has turned out to be an exciting opportunity to host many new and familiar guests. Other restaurants they have operated include El Gato Gordo and Lord Charley's, both on Foothill Boulevard in Upland; also several Cask n' Cleavers throughout California. Chuck loved great food and wine. His love of the grape led to his 30 year involvement as a wine judge for the LA County Fair. He especially loved giving wine seminars to fair-goers every year. He also has judged at the National Orange Show, and New World Wine Competition. Chuck developed an interest in farming avocados, leading to the purchase of land in San Antonio Heights. He and Linda built a home on a portion of the land, and planted 800 avocado trees on the rest, with the help of their young son Charles. His children and then grandchildren will never forget his hair-raising tractor rides around the grove, sitting in the scoop. Chuck served as a director of the California Avocado Commission. Chuck has served on the board of directors of the California Restaurant Association, the board of advisors of Cal Poly Pomona Collins School of Hospitality Management, and was a member the Rotary Club of Rancho Cucamonga for 30 years. Chuck loved to share his knowledge of steak, avocados, and wine (especially Pinot Noir) for all who would hear. He and Linda were avid skiers, traveling to many ski areas with their family. He did not retire from skiing, until forced to by declining stamina from his cancer. He and Linda especially love road trips off the beaten path. Chuck's fascination with the world was infectious. Chuck had a passion for life and a curiosity that kept him avidly reading. His interest in military history and love of jazz have been passionate interests since he was teenager. His infectious smile and wit will be greatly missed by his family and friends, as well as his many employees and loyal customers. He would most appreciate if his friends "raised a glass" in memory of him. Chuck is survived by his wife, Linda Joelson Keagle, his children, Charles Keagle IV (Jennifer) of Los Angeles, CA, Lesley Robertson of Decatur, GA, Jennifer Steeley (Austin McGhie) of San Francisco, and Allison Drucker (Mark) of Crested Butte, CO. Also his sister Carolyn Keagle of San Jose, CA, brother Donald Kegel of Desert Hot Springs, CA, and six grandchildren: Charles Keagle V, Aino Robertson, Annika Steeley, Alex Keagle, Pargen Robertson, and Ira Drucker. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Adele. A funeral service was on Wednesday Sept 25, 2019 at Todd Memorial Chapel in Claremont, CA. A graveside service was held on Sept 26, 2019 at Oak Park Cemetary in Claremont, Ca.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Sept. 28, 2019