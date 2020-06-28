Christl "Chris" Gerda Augusta Finke Christl "Chris" Gerda Augusta Finke passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family, "Lucky", her African Gray Parrot, and her loyal dog Lindy on June 20, 2020. She was born June 22, 1939 in Munich, Germany, but lived most of her childhood in Burgheim, Germany. She and her parents, Heinze and Emilie (Kupfer) Finke, came to the United States from Germany by ship, and arrived in New York on July 3, 1951. She always spoke fondly of watching the fireworks over Ellis Island for her first fourth of July. Her family then traveled by train to Redlands where her uncle, Fritz Kupfer, welcomed them and helped them settle in Redlands. She attended Redlands High School and graduated in 1957. She worked at Lockheed Martin in the 1950's in addition to being a secretary and accountant for the family business, but the job she took most pleasure in was being a dedicated mom and homemaker. She always made sure her children had everything they needed and that they never left for school each morning without eating a hot, homemade breakfast. She was always involved in her girls' school and extracurricular activities and actively served as Room Mom, Yard Duty, Fieldtrip Driver, Girl Scout Troop assistant, PTA mom etc. in addition to driving thousands of miles, getting the girls to swimming, piano, and guitar lessons or anything else they happened to be into at the time. She helped take care of her parents and in-laws when they were ill in addition to anyone else who may have ever needed her help. Chris loved being outdoors and enjoyed fishing and camping with her children when they were young, traveling, gardening, crafting with friends, and taking care of any animal in need as well as her own pets. In her retirement, she helped out at Bracken Bird Farm at night, hand-feeding baby parrots from birth. She religiously bought 50-pound bags of sugar to feed 60+ hummingbirds at a time, year-round in her backyard. She loved planting plants and especially enjoyed propagating African Violets and Orchids. Always sacrificing her needs for the good of her family and animals, Chris will be remembered as a selfless and altruistic mother who always had time to help anyone or any living thing even skunks. We take great comfort in knowing that she is with her Lord, her parents and granddaughter Sarah. She is survived by her daughters, Debbie (Greg) Menning and Pam (Tim) Sibley, 6 grandchildren: James and Tara Stein, Emily and Ross Sibley, Sally (Andy) and Shelly, and 7 Great Grand Children: Cloe and Cali Stein, Branden, Darren, Ashton, Brianna and Preston. Her good friends and 'adopted' daughter's Lu and Jan and her loyal compassionate caregiver, for the past seven years, Menchu. A Visitation will be held at Cortner Chapel, 221 Brookside Avenue, Redlands on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 4-7pm with a Rosary at 6pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at The Holy Name of Jesus Church in Redlands at 9:30am followed by a graveside service at Hillside Memorial Park at 11:00am. If you wish to honor Chris in lieu of flowers, please donate to the San Bernardino Humane Society, Redlands Animal Shelter, or any animal placement organization of your choosing.





