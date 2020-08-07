Christy Heimerman

April 6, 1945 - July 31, 2020 Christy Rae Heimerman, nee Garcia, was a second generation, lifelong Redlands resident, born April 6, 1945 to Tibursio and Louise (Munoz) Garcia. She died on July 31, 2020, of pancreatic cancer. She attended Sacred Heart School and St. Bernardine's High School in San Bernardino. She graduated in 1963 and went on to attend San Bernardino Valley College. She met her husband, Denis Heimerman, while working at Lockheed Martin in Mentone. They married in September 1971, and raised three daughters. Christy worked in the field of childcare for many years. Prior to her cancer diagnosis in June, she was a vibrant grandmother to 6, deeply involved with her immediate family, as well as her beloved, large extended family. She was a devoted parishioner of the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, attended daily mass, and belonged to multiple prayer groups. She volunteered with Redlands Meals on Wheels two days per week for several years, and earned the Gertrude Hagum Award from that organization in May 2017 for her service. She also enjoyed gardening, classic films, live music, theatre, and traveling. Christy was a kind, loving, caregiver and friend to so many. Blessed with a servant heart, she will be deeply missed by all, especially her surviving daughters, Nicol (Joe) Watanabe and their children, Emiko and Benjiro; Abby (Jason) Harned and their children, Laurel and Nathan; Lea (Doug) Padilla and their children, Sophia and Mateo; as well as her sister, Carrita Morales. A private service will be held at Holy Name of Jesus Church.





