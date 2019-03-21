Home

POWERED BY

Services
First Presbyterian Church
1900 N D St
San Bernardino, CA 92405
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
San Bernardino, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chuck DuClos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chuck Paul DuClos


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Chuck Paul DuClos Obituary
January 29, 1927 - March 13, 2019 Chuck DuClos was born in New York to Philip and Nellie DuClos. He grew up in Selkirk, New York until, at the age of 17, he left high school to enlist in the Navy during WWII. Chuck served as a medical corps striker on the hospital ship - The Sanctuary. It was during this experience he recognized his gift of caring for the ill. After returning to New York he completed high school and and re-enlisted in the reserves. With this training he became a hospital orderly and, later, after completing an AA degree at San Bernardino Valley College and a BA at Chapman College he became a Registered Nurse working for thirty years as a senior psychiatric nurse at Patton Strate Hospital. In 1953 Chuck married Edith Petersen and they moved to San Bernardino where they lived together until her death in 2006. Upon his retirement, Chuck volunteered through First Presbyterian Church, San Bernardino, the San Bernardino Mental Health organization, as a tutor with the San Bernardino City School District and as a medical friend and aide to his neighbors at Mountain Shadows Mobile Home Community. He was active at First Presbyterian Church as a Deacon, an Elder, a Church School teacher, and member of Mariners. He loved flowers, especially orchids, playing Bridge and swimming. Chuck is survived by his daughters Lynette DuClos Adelson and Julie DuClos and his cherished grandchildren Kelsey and Sam Adelson and Kaylee DuClos. A memorial service will be held on April 8 at 1pm at the First Presbyterian Church, San Bernardino. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Presbyterian ChildCare Center or the First Presbyterian Church Board of Deacons.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.