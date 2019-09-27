Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Mattoon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara Mattoon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara Mattoon Obituary
June 1924 - January 2019 MATTOON, Clara Ann (Freeberg) Of Sun City West, AZ, passed away peacefully earlier this year at the age of 94. The daughter of the late John Albin Freeberg and Nan I. Freeberg, Clara was born in Los Angeles, CA and spent time in Redlands, CA, as well as in Sun City West, AZ, Northampton, MA, and Bedford, MA. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond James Mattoon II, mother of Leslie Ann Sheret and Christopher Jon Mattoon, and stepmother to the late Sharon DeFelice and Steven Mattoon. She leaves two granddaughters, Lisa Rossignol and Heather Fay, two grandsons, Billy DeFelice and William Mattoon, and two great-granddaughters, Karly Rossignol and Dani Rossignol. Clara was an ardent quilter all her life and a devoted member of the Methodist church in the communities where she lived. She had several cats all named Lance and was an animal lover. Donations in her name may be made to Sun Cities 4 Paws Rescue, PO Box 426, Youngtown, AZ 85363. The family is hosting a private service this month at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam, MA, where Clara will be laid to rest alongside her husband.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.