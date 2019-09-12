|
February 6, 1934 - August 19, 2019 Dale Boardman, 85, passed away after a lengthy illness of COPD and congestive heart failure on August 19, 2019. Dale was born in Nebraska to Lake and Lottie Boardman. He was the youngest of 6 children. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers and sisters Iola, Gene, Ruth, Dallas and Delores. He is survived by his wife Pam and their dog Olivia and 3 daughters Leslie, Pam and Lisa. Dale grew up on a farm in Iowa and moved to California when he was 14 years old. He was married in 1953 and divorced in 1970. He moved to the Midwest and met Pam and married in 1971. He worked in the grocery business for 48 years including Food Giant and he was the youngest Store Manager in the San Fernando Valley at 21 years of age, Phil's Markets, Eagle Foods, Lucky Stores and ending with Veggies and More which included deliveries to Conservation Camps. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Reseda for 58 years since 1961. During his retirement he loved golfing, fishing trips to the High Sierra and Kodiak, Alaska. He also enjoyed trips to Morongo Casino. Services will be on Friday, October 18th at 11 a.m. at Christ's Church of the Valley, San Dimas Campus, 1401 W. Covina Blvd., San Dimas, CA 91773. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Masonic Reseda Lodge, P. O. Box 280730, Northridge, CA 91328 (In memory of Dale Boardman) or Christ's Church of the Valley, 1401 W Covina Blvd., San Dimas, CA 91773 (In memory of Dale Boardman)
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Sept. 12, 2019