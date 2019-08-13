|
May 8, 1928 - August 9, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Colonel (U.S. Air Force, Retired) Dale L. Burns on Friday, August 9, 2019. Beloved husband and best friend to his wife of 69 years Mary R. Burns. Loving father of James Burns and John Burns. Cherished papa to Kathryn (Christopher) Luebke, Caroline (Ryan) Parks and Kayla (Tyler Kaban) Burns. Proud great-grandfather to Brittany, Steven, Josie, Noelle, Annaliese, Isabella, Triah and Arya. Colonel Burns retired from the U.S. Air Force following a highly decorated 23 year career flying numerous missions in multiple countries. Following his retirement from the Air Force, he taught Air Force ROTC for the San Bernadino School District for 17 years. Throughout his successful careers and during his retirement, he lived a life of a humble man placing the first priority on his family. This gentle, caring, loving and wonderful man has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, 11 am at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1505 Ford Street, Redlands, CA 92373. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Youth Hope Foundation, www.youthhope.org.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Aug. 13, 2019