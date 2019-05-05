Colonel Daniel J. Rehm July 23, 1931- April 23, 2019 Colonel Daniel J. Rehm, 87, passed away peacefully at home in Redlands, California, on Tuesday, April 23, surrounded by his family. Dan was born in Waterville, New York, the son of James Donald and Sadie Madden Rehm. Dan graduated from Oriskany Falls High School in 1949. He later graduated from the then Mohawk Valley Technical Institute. Growing up in Oriskany Falls, Dan was a parishioner at St. Joseph's Church where he served as an altar boy. He was a member of the Limestone Ridge Historical Society in Oriskany Falls. He loved Oriskany Falls and flew back to visit family and friends as often as he could. Dan joined the Air Force making it his career. At a Strategic Air Command Competition at Homestead AFB in Florida, he was the first tanker aircraft commander to lead a crew into the annual four-day test of SAC's finest squadrons. Dan was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, the First Oak Leaf Cluster and the Second Oak Leaf Cluster for meritorious service while on duty in Vietnam as an AC-47 pilot. He was also presented with the Bronze Star medal. While in Vietnam, he received two Vietnamese Crosses for Gallantry with the Silver Star. He was a member of many aviation organizations including the Order of Daedalians and Quiet Birdmen. After serving in the military for 27 years, Dan and Kathleen returned to Redlands. He was a member and usher of The Holy Name of Jesus Parish. Dan spent his time flying his airplane, riding his motorcycle, and collecting antique cars. He enjoyed coffee with friends at Gerrards Market, dining at Denny's, and many family celebrations. Dan is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Kathleen, the former Kathleen Ward of London, England, their children Carol, Linda, Lorraine, Don Rehm, Kathy Mehegan, Dan & Ann Rehm; his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters Carol and Eileen Rehm of Oriskany Falls, NY, and a niece Debbie Brown and a nephew David Brown of Chadwicks, NY. Along with his parents, Dan was predeceased by his brother Donald Rehm, his sister Marjorie Brown, his son-in-law Michael T. Mehegan, and his niece Julie Brown. Funeral Services will be held on May 7th at Emmerson-Bartlett Memorial Chapel in Redlands at 4:00 P.M. Interment with Full Military Honors will be held on May 8th at Riverside National Cemetery at 1:00 P.M. Published in Redlands Daily Facts on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary