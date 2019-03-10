|
Sept. 23, 1934 - Feb. 26, 2019 Merl David Landmesser, the son of Merl and Ethel Landmesser, was born September 23, 1934 in Estherville, Iowa. He quietly departed this life, at home on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at the age of 84. Dave attended Emmet County Schools and graduated from Gruver High School. From childhood, Dave wanted nothing more than to become a pilot. Through hard work and sheer determination, he became a U.S. naval aviator and proudly served the military from 1955-1963. On January 23, 1959, Dave was united in marriage to Marlys Quastad. At the completion of his military service, he moved his family to California. He established a successful business, the 6M Egg Ranch, that continued for over 40 years until his retirement. Married for over 60 years, they created a family of 6 children, 16 grandchildren, and 5 (almost 6) great grandchildren. His love for airplanes and ranching was nothing compared to the joy he found in his family. He loved nothing more than piggy back rides, tractor rides, or showing his grandchildren how to build and fix…anything. He loved completely, believed in and supported his family in every endeavor. He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, Marlys of Fontana; children, Marty (Tim) Brooks; and their children Natalie (John) Fischbeck and Katie Brooks; Mike Landmesser and his children, Ashleigh Landmesser, Alyssa (Jeff) Nelson and their children, Cambria, Zane, and Bexley; Marcus Landmesser; Monica Pawlowski and her children, Tyler (Cory) Pawlowski, Chelsea and Ryan Pawlowski; Meri (Ray) Royster and their children; Alan (Kristen) Royster and their children, Emma and Dylan; Aaron, Austin, and Alex Royster; Melissa Peak and her children, Marshall (Mackenzy) Peak, Dustin, Annie and Amanda Peak; Siblings Janet (Bill) Powers of Missouri; Ruth Ann (Bill) Hunt of Iowa. Dave was preceded in death by son Marcus; his parents; his sister, Mary Lou Jones. WL00191890-image-1.jpg
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Mar. 10, 2019