October 5, 1949 - July 7, 2019 Born in Loma Linda, CA on October 5, 1949 and passed away in Redlands, CA on July 7, 2019. He served in the Air Force from 1969-1972 and separated at the rank of Sergeant. He continued his service by working at the Department of Veterans Affairs as a Bio Medical Engineer for over 30 years. He is survived by his better half Janice Almanza, his mother Zanona Montanez, 3 brothers, 3 sisters, his children Michael Montanez, Marlene Montanez-Garcia, Sheree Sosa, David Gonzales, Joe Pena and 11 grandchildren. His services will be held at St. Joseph's the Worker Church located at 10816 S. Mt. View Ave. Loma Linda, CA 92354 on July 18th at 10 am. Burial to follow at Montecito Memorial Park and Mortuary, 3520 E. Washington St., Colton CA 92324.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on July 12, 2019