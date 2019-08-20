|
David Eisenbise David Eisenbise, a longtime Redlands resident, passed away August 13, 2019 after a long illness. He was 89 years old. He was born on April 14, 1930, in Freeport, IL. He worked for GTE for many years. He was a member of American Legion Post 106. He is preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Thelma Eisenbise, and his parents Virgil and Belva Eisenbise. He is survived by his daughters: Kerrill Lewis and Mandy Antich (John), four grandchildren: Michael Huckaby(Lisa), Roni Huckaby, Ben Carpenter, and Forrest Lamb (Rachael), five great grandchildren: Meg and Mitchell Huckaby, Paige and Noah Lamb, and Maggie Carpenter. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Our thanks go to Dr Ruderich, and Braswell's Chateau Villa for the care they gave him over the last two and a half years. Mostly we want to thank Michelle Harding for the love and devotion and special care she has shown him for many years. We could not have gone on this journey without her. He will be interred at Riverside National Cemetery.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts from Aug. 20 to Aug. 25, 2019