DAVID ENRICO
March 13, 1947 - January 20, 2019
David , 71, passed away unexpectedly on January 20, 2019. David was born and raised in the San Fernando Valley and was a resident of Redlands for the past 34 years. David worked for the County of San Bernardino Court System for 36 years and enjoyed retirement with his family for the last 11 years.
David loved to play racquetball and was a force to be reckoned with on the court. Outside of the racquetball court he spent every minute enjoying life to its fullest with his wife, children, grandchildren and dog Ruffles. He also spent much of his time at their second home in Lake Arrowhead and loved taking his boat out on the lake. David was an unbelievable family man and friend to all. He was the glue and leader of his family and the man that everyone could count on for love, guidance and support.
David is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Mary Ann Enrico of Redlands, son Christopher Enrico (Cassandra) of Redlands, daughter Holly Horricks (Jared) of Redlands, stepson Zachary Deuel of Redlands and stepson Matthew Deuel (Karla) of Moorpark. He is also survived by 10 beautiful grandchildren. David is preceded in death by his father, Giancinto "Nester" Enrico, mother June Enrico, brother Danny Enrico, father-in-law Robert Markley, and mother-in-law Carol Markley.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 1 pm at the Mission Gables Bowl House in Redlands, California. Please visit the Sunset Funeral Care website for directions. If you would like to do something in David's honor please make a donation to the or Saint Jude's Children's Hospital.
Sunset Funeral Care, Redlands - www.sunsetfuneralcare.com
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Feb. 10, 2019