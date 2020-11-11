August 11, 1944 - October 25, 2020 Dave was a lifelong resident of Redlands and graduated from Redlands High School in 1963. He was a Redlands Police Officer for 13 years, retiring in 1976. Dave then went on to become a Claims Adjuster and eventually was owner of his own Adjusting business. He was an avid classic car enthusiast who loved to participate in car shows. He won numerous awards for his 1957 Chevy truck. Dave was predeceased by both parents, Don and Dorothy Dearden, 2 brothers, Donald Dearden and Manny Vinhateiro and daughter, Michelle Dearden. He is survived by his wife, Beverly Dearden, son Lee Dearden, daughter-in-law Kathy, daugher Lisa Dearden Young, son-in-law Herb Young, 6 grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Services will be private.





