Debborah (Debi) Harper February 26, 1962 - April 30, 2019 Debborah (Debi) Lynn Harper, 57 of Victorville has gone Home to Our Lord after a courageous four year battle with cancer. Debi was born in Loma Linda, CA to Richard and Geraldine York. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Jerry Harper, two sons, Zachary and Mitchell, her siblings Rick York, Vicki Nakayama & Kimberlee Hixson. She also leaves a future daughter, Tate Reed, sister Emmy York and brother Dean Nakayama, as well as 8 nieces and nephews and 7 great nieces and nephews. Debi loved life and requested not to morn but to celebrate her life as she did. Join us in a "Celebration of Life" (colorful clothing mandatory) on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10 AM at Immanuel Baptist Church, 28355 Baseline Street in Highland, CA. Condolences may be sent to: Jerry Harper & Family 880 E. Mill St. San Bernardino, CA 92415-0054
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on May 7, 2019