Deborah Rodriguez On December 20, 2019 Deborah Michelle Rodriguez, daughter of Danny and Lucy Rodriguez passed away at the young age of 45. Deborah was survived by her mother Lucy and children Vincent, Candace, Matthew, Christopher, Koral, Faye, Piper and Bryan. Deborah was a very caring mother, known for spending a lot of time with her children whom she loved extraordinarily. She was always at the baseball fields cheering on her kids who played their favorite sports baseball and softball. Deborah was also a creative woman who would spend countless nights coloring and drawing with her kids. She was also a waitress for many years at Lucy's Mexican Restaurant where she created many memories with her customers that loved her so dearly. She always showed love to everyone around her and made a huge impact on many people that knew her. She was a one in a million kind of woman who will truly be missed by all those who loved her. We welcome all to join us on January 11th, 2020 to honor Deborah one last time. The viewing and service will be at Emmerson-Bartlett Memorial Chapel in Redlands, CA from 9am 11am. Graveside services will be at Montecito Memorial Park & Mortuary at 1pm. Reception to follow.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Jan. 5, 2020