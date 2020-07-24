April 18, 1965 - July 7, 2020 Denise Dill passed away of natural causes in Lakeside, California. She lived in the San Diego area for more than 30 years. Denise was born on April 18, 1965 in Redlands and graduated from Redlands High School in 1983, she was a member of Kimberly Juniors. Denise worked as a chef for a number of years in restaurants in Redlands, including Joe Greensleeves. She owned Coast Carbo Station restaurant in Solana Beach. Denise also attended design school. She owned Leader of the Pack dog training and worked as a dog trainer as well. Denise was predeceased by her mother Paula Dill and survived by her father Russell Dill and sister Andrea Dill. Memorial services to be determined.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store