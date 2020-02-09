|
|
Dennis Haughn Dennis spent his entire life in Southern California. He worked as a salesman before becoming a P.E. teacher at Redlands High School, where he also coached Varsity football and girls' softball teams. He retired in 2015. Dennis succumbed to bone marrow cancer after an eight-year battle. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Janie; sons Kevin and Keith; daughter Kelley; and five grandchildren. Dennis was passionate about God, family, country, and sports. He will be greatly missed.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Feb. 9, 2020