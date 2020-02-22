|
|
11-13-1935 - 2-14-2020 Diana Ruth (Nickerson) Keyes born in Glendale CA 11-13-1935 passed in Palm Springs CA on 2-14-2020. She was a longtime resident of Redlands 1967 thru 1998. Survived by Marion Harp of Las Vegas NV, Jeff Scrima of Sedona AZ, David Scrima of Beaumont CA, Jan Scrima of San Diego CA, Richard Scrima of Cathedral City CA. She had 13 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren & 1 great great grandchild. Celebration of life to be held at the Tierra Del Sol community center in Cathedral City CA, at a future date.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Feb. 22, 2020