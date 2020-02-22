Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Diana Keyes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana Ruth Keyes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diana Ruth Keyes Obituary
11-13-1935 - 2-14-2020 Diana Ruth (Nickerson) Keyes born in Glendale CA 11-13-1935 passed in Palm Springs CA on 2-14-2020. She was a longtime resident of Redlands 1967 thru 1998. Survived by Marion Harp of Las Vegas NV, Jeff Scrima of Sedona AZ, David Scrima of Beaumont CA, Jan Scrima of San Diego CA, Richard Scrima of Cathedral City CA. She had 13 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren & 1 great great grandchild. Celebration of life to be held at the Tierra Del Sol community center in Cathedral City CA, at a future date.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -