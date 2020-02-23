|
April 11, 1942 - February 7, 2020 Diane Carol Meulenkamp, 77, passed away at Pomona Hospital on February 7th. She was born at Redlands Community Hospital April 11, 1942. She graduated from Redlands High School in the class of 1960. Diane lived in and around Redlands most of her life. She worked at Pure Gold in Redlands and several other jobs, finally retiring as the manager of Store Safe in 2005. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ferrel Owen and Genevieve Owen, her brother, Jerry Owen, and her husband, Jack Meulenkamp. Diane will live on in the loving memories of her stepdaughters Jacqueline Trinkaus and Jill Cyhaniuk and their families. Everyone who knew Diane will remember her as fun loving with a great sense of humor and a spirit for adventure. Services for Diane will be at Riverside National Cemetery on Tuesday, March 3rd at 11:30 am. Neptune Society West Covina (626) 859-3291
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Feb. 23, 2020