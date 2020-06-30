Dr. Diaz-Rico Lynne
Dr. Lynne D¡az-Rico Dr. Lynne D¡az-Rico passed away on June 24 at her home in Redlands, California, after a short bout with pancreatic cancer. Dr. D¡az-Rico was a professor at California State University, San Bernardino, teaching in the College of Education's Department of Teacher Education & Foundations for over thirty years. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on March 9, 1947, Dr. D¡az-Rico was educated at University of Pittsburgh, and received her Doctorate of Education from Interamerican University in Puerto Rico. While at Cal State, Dr. D¡az-Rico founded a successful master's program in education, Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL). She was past President of the California chapter of TESOL, a professional organization with over 1,800 members. Dr. D¡az-Rico is the author of over fifty publications, including the definitive textbook for English as a second language instruction, The Crosscultural, Language, and Academic Development Handbook: A Complete K-12 Reference Guide, now in its sixth edition, and Strategies for Teaching English Learners. Throughout her life she traveled extensively throughout the globe to deliver lectures and presentations. In addition to her professional duties as a writer and professor, Dr. D¡az-Rico was an avid reader and reviewer of books. A former stained glass artist, she was known for her curious mind and deep knowledge of topics such as visual art and craft, European history, Chinese philosophy, and United States Indigenous cultures. She wrote, for example, two volumes on the history and folklore of the Serrano people, a project commissioned by the San Manuel tribe of Southern California. She is survived by her husband of thirty-one years Phillip Rico, her four children Sandra Peacock, Eva D¡az, Daniel D¡az Thomas, and Voltaire Rico, and her five grandchildren. A service commemorating Dr. D¡az-Rico's life and accomplishments will be held at Emmerson-Bartlett Memorial Chapel in Redlands on Tuesday, June 30 at 11:00 am.


Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Jun. 30, 2020.
