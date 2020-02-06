|
Don W. Beall Don Warington Beall, 91, former longtime Redlands resident, died January 27, 2020 in Fullerton, CA. Don, a 4th generation Californian whose family arrived in the 1860's to the Bay Area, was born April 21, 1928 in Alameda, CA. One of five children of Ross and Rita Beall, he grew up in Piedmont, CA, a member of the PHS football/swim teams and choir and Piedmont High 1946 Class. He attended San Francisco City College before enlisting in the CA Air National Guard, joined the US Air Force to attend Flight School. He was a fighter pilot trained in high altitude air-to-air combat against MIGs in the F-86 Sabre Jet, a new and highly specialized jet, an all-weather interceptor and flight bomber. A Korean and Vietnam War veteran in the first group of Air Force pilots to break the speed of sound, he was a member of the Mach Busters Club. After the Air Force, Beall served in the flight interceptor squadron of the Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve until 1962. He had a lifelong love of flying. He was a member of the F-86 Sabre Jet Association. In the 1950s, Beall's family moved to Redlands and purchased Allview. He eventually joined his family in Redlands, met and married his future wife, Thora Gay Gill, daughter of WL Gill of Gill Battery. Beall was in the insurance industry for 40 years. Beall and his wife were active in Scouting. He was Cubmaster of Sacred Heart Pack 8 and Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 11, had the most Eagle Scouts attain rank in the district, took his scouts on the Nine Peaks hike annually climbing the nine highest local mountains, member of the original district committee to create PopNye Camporee in 1973, Scoutmaster at the founding of the annual Troop 11 Super Bowl Sunday Pancake Breakfast now in its 46th year, recipient of the St. George Award-highest Catholic Scouting volunteer award and in 1981 the Silver Beaver-highest council Scouting award, member the Order of the Arrow, longtime Grayback district committee member, had three sons and four grandsons earn Eagle Scout rank in Troop 11. He was Sacred Heart Parish Council President and a lector. He and his wife were active volunteers at Sacred Heart School. Beall was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution Orange County, CA Chapter. Don is survived by one daughter Kathleen Beall, and three sons, John Beall (Victoria), Richard Beall (Lollie) and David Beall (Elisabeth) and seven grandchildren Hannah, Kristian, John Paul, Lawrence, George, Ashley, and Andrew Beall. Gathering and Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday Feb. 15, 2020 Corpus Christi 322 St. James Dr., Piedmont, CA. Burial following Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Hayward, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in his memory to assist local scouts to attend camp: California Inland Empire Council-BSA 1230 Indiana Court Redlands, CA 92372. Checks payable to: Boy Scouts of America. Add note: "In Memory of Don Beall-Campership Fund".
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Feb. 6, 2020