Donald Chauncey Clem
Donald, age 93, a life long resident of Redlands, California passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 17th. He was born on November 12,1925 to Chauncey H. and Clara E. Clem. He was a graduate of Redlands High School and served in the US Navy during World War II aboard an Aircraft Carrier. He was a long time very devoted member of the Redlands Elks having served as past Exalted Ruler.
Donald worked most of his adult life in the car business following in his father's footsteps. He loved traveling the world, boating and racing. He was a proud lifetime member of the 200 MPH Club.
Donald was predeceased by his parents Chauncey H. and Clara E. Clem, brother Chauncey "JR" Clem and his son Philip W. Clem. Survived by his sister Clara Mae Clem, daughter Linda and Andy Crump, and his son David and Sandra Clem. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Memorial service and celebration of life will be on Feb 23rd at 11:00 am at the Redlands Elks Lodge, 663 New York St., Redlands, CA 92374
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Feb. 5, 2019