Donald Mast

January 7, 1929 - May 31, 2020 Don was born on Jan. 7, 1929 in Riverside, Calif. He died at the age of 91 on May 31 of Parkinson's Disease in Redlands, Calif. Don spent his childhood years in the Pomona area where his father worked as a journalist for the local newspaper. He was the youngest in a family of five with two older brothers and two older sisters. His family moved to Tustin in 1944 when his father acquired the Tustin News. He graduated from Tustin High School in 1947. A proud military veteran, he was drafted into the Army and served 18 months in Korea. He met Helen Prizio in 1949, and they married in 1954. They moved from Santa Ana to Los Angeles as Don entered the USC School of Dentistry in 1956. He started his own dental practice in Tustin in 1959. Upon selling his practice in 1972, the family moved to Redlands when Don purchased a Coors Distributorship in the Inland Empire. Don retired in 1986 and spent much of his time in Palm Desert at Ironwood Country Club. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and reading. He passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife Helen, daughter Laura Mast, her two children, Isabella and Patrick Welsh, son Jay Mast, daughter-in-law Lynne Mast and their two children, Allison and Andrew Mast. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be sent to your favorite charity in Don's name. Services are pending.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Jun. 12, 2020.