Doreen Waters Doreen, 89, of Redlands died peacefully on August 1, 2019. She was born in Virginia, County Cavan, Ireland on February 28, 1930 to parents Thomas and Edith Condron. She graduated from Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland. Having worked as a teacher for five years, she and her husband immigrated to the United States in 1956 and made their home in Redlands. After raising her family, she graduated from Loma Linda University and earned her Masters Degree from University of Redlands. She worked as a Medical Records Administrator for several regional hospitals until her retirement after which she enjoyed volunteer work including the church office at First Baptist Church, Redlands. She is survived by her by her sister Norma Orr of Redlands and her children Derwin Waters, Arlene Lannon and Lorna Tellez as well as eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She enjoyed baking and gathering her family together for meals as well as gardening, birdwatching and knitting. She was and will remain our family treasure. A Celebration of Life will be held in her memory on Saturday August 17 at 10:30 am at First Baptist Church at 51 W. Olive Ave., Redlands, CA 92373.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Aug. 14, 2019