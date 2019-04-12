|
Dorothy Jane Moore Dorothy went to be with our Lord and Savior on Monday, April 8. She was 92 years of age. Dorothy was preceded in death by her sister, Edna Skee, brother Frank Truitt and daughter Deanna Stoneman. She is survived by her daughter Dorene Soto (Doug) of Reno, NV and brother Charles Truitt of Wrightwood, CA. Dorothy had 4 grandchildren, Darrin Price (Jody) of Reno NV, Denise Goetz (Ron) of Kansas City MO, Amanda Pelke (Steven) of Santa Rosa and Tim Good of Missoula MT. She also had 8 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a great homemaker who loved to garden and sew. Dorothy was an active member of the Town & Country African Violet Society in Redlands and a past Deacon of the First Presbyterian Church. One of her greatest career achievements was her job as Clerk for the Board of Supervisors for Siskiyou County California. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dorothy's neighbors of 30 years who treated her like family and were always there for her. Please join us for a Celebration of Life on Monday, April 15 at 2:00 pm at the First Presbyterian Church on 100 Cajon Street in Redlands, CA. The Deacons will host a reception in John Knox Hall following the service.
