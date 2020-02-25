|
March 18, 1925 - February 21, 2020 Dorothy Yeandle Richardson died peacefully with her family at her side on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the age of 94. She was born on March 18,1925 to Howard and Mary Yeandle in Windsor, Ontario Canada, their only daughter and the youngest of three children. She graduated from the University of London, Ontario Canada with a degree in home economics/textile design and began work as an international buyer which afforded her the opportunity to travel, something she was passionate about her entire life. While vacationing in Cuba, Dorothy met Russell Richardson and they married in 1952. His job as a civil engineer took them to Chicago, Washington D.C. and Battle Creek, Michigan. When her parents and brothers relocated their families to California, Dorothy and Russell followed, settling in Arcadia, CA, where they raised their son Paul and lived for many years. During this time Dorothy had jobs in public relations and personnel and was active in various civic organizations. She also continued her pursuit of traveling the world with Russell, visiting more than two hundred countries during their years together. Upon retirement, Dorothy and Russell moved to Redlands, CA to be closer to their son and family. Dorothy quickly became active in various community organizations, including Redlands Sister Cities, Contemporary Club, Assistance League and American Association of University Women (AAUW). She was very proud to be recognized recently for sixty years of continuous membership in AAUW. However, her greatest joy in life was her family. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Mary Yeandle and her brothers Leonard and Melvin Yeandle. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Russell Richardson of Redlands, son Paul (Connie) Richardson of Redlands, granddaughter Laura (Zachary) Raney of Cincinnati, Ohio and her beloved nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 2 W. Olive Ave. Redlands. Arrangements by Inland Memorial Mortuary, Colton, CA Private Interment at Riverside National Cemetery
