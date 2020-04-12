|
|
09/06/1940 - 03/31/2020 Douglas Richard Lines was born September 6, 1940, to Charles and Josephine Dickerson Lines, in Upland, California. He joined two older brothers Stephen and Robert. Later they were joined by two younger siblings, Joanne and Howard. Dad shared many childhood memories of living in San Timeteo Canyon, in Redlands, California. These memories included selling seeds door-to-door to earn money to purchase a Red Ryder BB gun, walking to school at McKinley Elementary (always uphill in the worst weather possible), and many shenanigans that boys do. He often spoke of the work they did as kids, including lighting smudge pots in the orange groves. He also learned to work with livestock which always played an important role in his life from raising calves as a child, to raising calves behind our home on Olive Avenue (when it was surrounded by groves) and maintaining a herd through most of his adult life. Spending time caring for his cows and horses was a relaxing pastime for him. Dad attended Redlands Junior High and Redlands High School where he graduated in 1958. While there, he played football for the Terriers, #75 left tackle. We have always enjoyed reading the clippings from the paper our grandmother kept. His other high school love was his various cars and pick-ups. After high school, Dad began his business. D. R. Lines Equipment Rental. He cleared roads and property. He built the foundations for many mobile home parks and subdivisions in the Redlands-Yucaipa-Mentone area and for expansion at Smiley Elementary School and Redlands High School. He helped grow the community in his way. He also contracted with the California Forest Service to assist with fires. While living on Mentone Boulevard, if he saw smoke in the mountains he would start to prepare for the call to serve. In 1961, he married Freddie Allsup. They were married for 36 years and raised three children Sheryl, Dan, and Jay. He was later married to Margaret (Meg) Andrews and Jane Peterson. In 1972, Dad had a great opportunity to move his young family to Monroe, Oregon. He was able to offer his family a similar life to what he knew growing up: working hard, caring for livestock, making a few good friends, and putting down roots. He lived in Monroe for 42 years. He continued working with heavy equipment in both construction and logging. He also spent time working with his brother, Steve. They hauled cedar roof shakes from the Quinault, WA area south and generally beer north. He was gone for much of the week and upon his return much care was given to his truck. It was quite possibly the cleanest and most well-lit truck to ever drive down Territorial Road. Dan and Jay became quite adept at truck washing as well. Upon his retirement from ESSI Logging, Dad moved to Roseburg to live closer to Dan. There, he lived on the Umpqua River where he liked to watch folks float by and tinkering in the truck shop at Dan's mill yard. It is unfortunate that at this time, his health began to fail enough to prevent him from doing many of the things he enjoyed. He was always up for a drive where he would share his stories and a trip to Bi-Mart. One of our best memories is a trip to the Cowboy Dinner Tree in Central Oregon. He was joined by all his children and their spouses and most of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. On March 31st, just before 5 p.m., dad died peacefully at his home with family present. He was a great presence in all of our lives and will be truly missed. He is survived by his children Sheryl (Lance Caddy), Dan (Debbie) Lines, and Jay (Laura) Lines. Dad is also survived by grandchildren Leslie Oakes, Brian Oakes, Lauren Oakes Fisher, Samantha Lines, Katrina Lines Richwine, Madelyn Brendon, and Joseph Lines. He also has great grandchildren Vivian Oakes (for whom he kept frozen dingdongs), Tate Oakes, Gage Oakes, Bailey Brendon, and his sister Joanne Lines Manchester. His brothers and parents all passed before him. He will be interred with them at Hillside Memorial Park in Redlands, California. In light of the current Covid-19 situation, there will be no service at this time. We plan to have a memorial later this summer his best time of year. Condolences may be sent to https://www.wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com or Wilson's Chapel of the Roses, 965 W. Harvard Blvd., Roseburg, OR 97471. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to one of dad's favorite destinations, Powerland Heritage Park in Brooks, Oregon. https://www.antiquepowerland.com/supportdonate or Powerland Heritage Park, 3995 Brooklake Road NE, Salem, Oregon 97303.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Apr. 12, 2020