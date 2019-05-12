|
|
Duane Edward Sauvage It is with sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our beloved Husband, Father, and Grandfather, Duane Edward Sauvage at his home in Redlands, on May 5,2019. Duane was born in Emmett, Kansas on August 17,1932, the son of Wallace and Nettie Sauvage. In 1937 the family left Kansas and arrived in Redlands, California, where Duane spent the rest of his life. During his years as a youth, he found a love of sports that remained with him throughout the next 80 years. Whether he was playing Softball, Basketball, Bowling, running marathons, or just watching the local and professional teams, he enjoyed it all. At age 15 he made a trip to the Redlands Plunge and spied a "cute blond haired girl" that he knew immediately was the love of his life. Within a year, and with the blessing of their families, they made a commitment to each other that would last for the next 71 years, until his death. Duane worked in local packing houses, and eventually gained employment with Frank Jacinto. When positions opened at Norton Air Force Base in 1953, he started a career in Civil Service. He returned to night school, secured his diploma, and continued attending classes to advance his position. Although he spent a few years working for Lockheed Propulsion Co. in Mentone from 1967 -1972, he returned to Civil Service in 1973, retiring completely in 1988. After retirement, Duane and Helen spent 30 years together, enjoying traveling, Senior bowling, and above all else spending time with their family. He developed a love of Geneology, researching his ancestery and completing several volumes of information. Duane continued his love of sports through the accomplishments of his great grandchildren, always ensuring he was available to cheer them on. Duane is survived by his wife, Helen, his daughter and son-in-law, Dennis and Brenda Hawkins, his daughter, Donna Wise, Grandson Jeffery Spears, Granddaughter Holly Hawkins, Granddaughter Tracey Hawkins, 4 great grandchildren, Kayley, Zander, Jeremiah, and Eli. Duane was pre-deceased by his granddaughter Kristine Spears. Graveside service will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Hillside Cemetery.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on May 12, 2019