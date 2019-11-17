Home

Haven Of Rest Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
8503 State Route 16 Nw
GIG HARBOR, WA 98332
(253) 851-9991
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
St. John's Episcopal Church
Gig Harbor, CA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 27, 2020
San Francisco, CA
E. Holmes John


1946 - 2019
E. Holmes John Obituary
John E. Holmes October 25, 1946 - November 9, 2019 John Elton Holmes, 73, passed away peacefully in Tacoma, Washington on November 9, 2019. John was born in Hamilton, Ohio on October 25, 1946 to Ernest and Margaret Holmes. He was deeply loved and will be missed every day by his family and friends. He attended and graduated from Sandusky High School in 1964 and received his Bachelor's degree in 1968. He obtained his Master's degree from the Wharton School in 1970. John retired in 2005 after spending his working years as City Manager for several cities: Casa Grande, Redlands and Riverside. In Flagstaff, he worked as Coconino County Manager and was Interim City Manager for the city. Over the years, he was active in the Rotary Club and the Redlands YMCA. He was a devoted member of the Episcopal Church and through the years taught Sunday school, played in two bell choirs and was Senior Warden at Epiphany in Flagstaff. He was best known for his smile and devotion to family. He had a marvelous sense of humor and laughed often. He loved the outdoors and hiking. In Flagstaff, he spent numerous hours working in the forest with friends building elk and antelope fences. He also enjoyed biking and fly fishing. John is preceded in death by his parents and brother Mike. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Julie Wanner Holmes of Gig Harbor, WA, daughter Katharine Eilers of Gig Harbor and son Richard of Moss Beach, CA. He had four grandchildren of whom he was enormously proud. Services will be November 27th at St. John's Episcopal Church, Gig Harbor. A celebration of life will be held in San Francisco, June 27th, 2020. Any memorial gifts should go to the or the local Episcopal Church. Haven of Rest 8503 State Route 16 NW Gig Harbor, WA, 98332 www.havenrest.com
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Nov. 17, 2019
