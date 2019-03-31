|
January 12, 1934 - March 24, 2019 Earl J. Wiesen, Jr. was born and raised in Homestead, Pennsylvania, where his father (Earl Sr.) and others in his extended family worked in the Pittsburgh steel mills. In 1947, when Earl was a teen, his father and mother (Hannah) moved the family to Ontario, California, and Earl Sr. transferred his career to the steel mills of Fontana. After graduating from Chaffey High School and Chaffey College as a multi-sport athlete (excelling in basketball), Earl married Joyce Poling of Ontario, and together they raised five children there. Immediately after college, Earl began a 35-year career at Bank of America, where he rose to positions of vice president and area manager, serving wide portions of the expanding Inland Empire. After retiring from B of A, Earl served another 20 years in commercial lending at Citizens Business Bank before retiring again in 2009. Earl and Joyce made sure their children could enjoy the Southern California lifestyle, with summers spent in Newport Beach. Their beach trailer became a gathering place for their children's friends, many of whom remained close to Earl and Joyce throughout their lives. As adults, all the children eventually moved to the coast. Earl and Joyce lived in Ontario until 1999, when they moved to San Clemente. Throughout his life, Earl's Pittsburgh roots remained strong, especially when it came to his beloved Steelers. In seemingly any setting, Earl could quickly identify another Pittsburgh native and begin swapping stories. After college, Earl's athletic passion turned to golf. Self-taught, he played with a single digit index, including many years as a member of Red Hill Country Club which he regarded as the best kept secret in Southern California. He enjoyed introducing the course to new guests, both personal and business, and witnessing their admiration for its challenges. Those who played in charity tournaments with Earl recall a gentleman who would carry a team of lesser players for 18 holes, and then speak of nothing but his teammates' handful of good shots without a mention of himself. Earl's pride in the accomplishments of others extended, more than anything, to his grandchildren. He closely followed all their adventures in school, sports, work, and life and attended as many of their events as possible. As with his children, Earl tried to introduce the grandchildren to classic country music, with mixed success. He restored vintage Schwinn bicycles, customized golf clubs, and organized family gatherings at Santa Anita and Del Mar race tracks. Earl passed away of natural causes on March 24, 2019, at home in San Clemente. He was predeceased by his brother, Jim Wiesen, of Hemet, and sister Joanne Dolan of Cherry Valley. Earl is survived by Joyce, his wife of 64 years; daughter Susan and son-in-law Ron Cohen of San Clemente; daughter Judy, son-in-law Eric Tague, and grandson Grier of Carlsbad; daughter Linda, son-in-law Frank Giampaolo, and granddaughter Sarah of Laguna Niguel; daughter Janet of Ladera Ranch, grandson Spencer and his wife Haley of Corpus Christi, Texas, and granddaughter Hannah of Ladera Ranch; and son John, grandson Evan, and grandson Jagger of Laguna Niguel. In lieu of funeral services and flowers, Earl's family requests donations in his memory be made to a charity close to the donor's heart.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Mar. 31, 2019