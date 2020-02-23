|
Edward Melbury Smith Edward Melbury Smith, a native of Redlands, passed away from cancer on January 17, 2020. He attended Sacred Heart School and graduated from Redlands High in 1969. He was a Varsity athlete in Cross Country and Track. After the Y Circus days, where he was a clown, he attended Clown College in Florida, which led him to a 6 year career with Ringling Bros Barnum & Bailey Circus. In years to follow, Ed created props and did his own clowning gigs. He also was a pro golf caddie on the Women's PGA tour. In his most recent years, Ed was a cab driver in the Los Angeles area, while residing in Sherman Oaks. Ed is survived by his wife of 20 years, Jeri Abramson Smith, and his mother-in-law Bea Abramson, as well as his siblings: Andy (Joyce), Robert (Norma), Sidney Sandstrom, Cecelia Donahue (Pat), Susan McConneloug, John (Laura), and Kathleen Cook. He was preceded in death by his sister, Maria Patridge, and his parents, Dan C. A. and Mary Smith. A Celebration of life will be held at the home of John and Laura Smith, 916 W. Olive Ave, Redlands on Saturday, March 28,1 to 4 p.m., the day before Ed's 70th birthday. Friends are welcome to come and share memories and pictures. Donations in his honor may be made to the Redlands East Valley YMCA.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts from Feb. 23 to Mar. 15, 2020